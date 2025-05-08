Namibia: IPC Not Shaken By Erongo Trio Resignation

Walvis Bay — The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) says it is unmoved by the recent resignation of three prominent members from the Erongo region, claiming their departure was motivated by personal ambition rather than ideological differences.

The three former members -- Taapopi Shikongo, who was IPC's Walvis Bay Urban constituency chairperson and regional executive member; Shat David, former Swakopmund chairperson and regional executive member and Christian Kazuvire, former Erongo vice chairperson and Omaruru chairperson joined Swapo on Friday in Swakopmund.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, regional chairperson for Erongo Alosius Kangulu, said the leadership was aware of internal discontent and conversations leading to their decision.

"We were not caught off guard. These resignations were expected and are less regrettable. However, their exit does not derail our mission or vision in any way," Kangulu said.

He said the trio had aspired to get parliamentary positions and were discontent after failing to do so.

"Positions in IPC are not handed out based on entitlement or lobbying. We follow democratic processes. Unfortunately, their motives were not based on the party's ideology but on personal expectations and self-interest," he explained.

According to Kangulu the trio's timing of their resignation comes ahead the local and regional elections, stating that the ruling party is using such moments to create false narratives of disunity within IPC strongholds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Some political actors are desperately trying to manufacture a narrative that IPC is falling apart, especially in areas like Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. But let me assure you -- this is a false illusion," he said.

He also described the move as a smear campaign and an attempt to demoralise IPC supporters and destabilise the party's growing influence in regions where it has made significant strides.

"We know our value. We have consistently stood up for fishermen and working-class citizens who were neglected under previous administrations. We are not shaken," he said.

Kangulu urged party members to remain loyal and not fall for promises made by other parties, especially the ruling party.

"Yes, everyone has a right to align where they want. But let's not be misled by those who have failed this country for over 35 years and now want to act as the opposition. We must remain focused and committed beyond temporary promises," he said. He says IPC is not defined by individuals who leave but by its unwavering commitment to the nation.

"The mission continues. IPC was never in Parliament or regional government before, yet we've become a force. Those who lost over 20 parliamentary and 78 local and regional seats are now confused and desperate. We are not losing ground -- we are growing," Kangulu said.