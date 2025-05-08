Namibia: Kudus Sink Grootfontein

Coastal outfit Kudus recorded a hard-fought victory in the Namibia Rugby Union league on Saturday as they aim to close the gap on league leaders Wanderers.

Kudus were away to Grootfontein in a match the coastal team won 27-33. This win propelled them to second place on the log standings with 24 points from five matches played.

They are now four points behind log leaders and defending champions, Wanderers, who remain at the top with 28 points. Roger Thompson, a representative of Kudus, expressed satisfaction with the results, stating that they have put the team in a great position on the log standings.

He added that this position would allow them to confidently challenge for the

title.

"I am happy with our match on Saturday. We are in second position, which isn't exactly where we initially wanted to be, but I think if we maintain this momentum, we are likely to be strong contenders for the title," he said. Meanwhile, Grootfontein head coach Wikus Jacob blamed their loss on unnecessary errors.

"We were in the lead in the first half, but then we made a few mistakes in the second half that cost us dearly, and we couldn't recover from that. Moving forward, we will go back to the drawing board and correct what needs to be corrected," he said.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Khomasdal outfit Western Suburbs delivered a convincing 45-19 victory over Dolphins. Rehoboth emerged victorious against United with a score of 38-28, while Unam overcame Reho Falcon 31-18.

Meanwhile, in the reserve league, Dolphins 2 claimed a win against Western Suburbs 2 with a score of 32-20. Kudus 2 dominated Grootfontein 2, winning the match 46-19. United 2 secured a significant victory over Rehoboth 2, ending at 43-15, and Unam 2 defeated Reho Falcon 2 with a score of 46-32.

The log standings saw some movement, with Unam 2 climbing to the top position, previously held by Wanderers 2, who dropped to second. Dolphins 2 also improved their position, moving up from seventh to sixth, while Western Suburbs 2 dropped from sixth to seventh. The rest of the teams retained their positions on the log standings. - Additional reporting from Namibia Rugby Union