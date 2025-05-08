Namibia: 22 840 On Veterans Affairs' Payroll

Deputy Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Charles Mubita has confirmed that 22 840 war veterans and dependents of deceased veterans are currently receiving monthly financial support from the ministry.

While motivating the budget allocation for the 2025/2026 financial year, he stated that 95% of the N$1.4 billion allocated to Veterans Affairs in 2024/2025 was used to fund programmes aimed at improving veterans' welfare, and preserving the history of Namibia's liberation struggle.

Of the total budget, N$1 004 675 184 was spent on monthly financial assistance to eligible veterans and dependents of deceased veterans. This assistance supported 22 840 beneficiaries by the end of March 2025, representing a significant 71% of the annual budget allocation.

"It is important to highlight that expenditure on monthly grants continues to increase, as more veterans retire or lose gainful employment," Mubita stated. He attributed the increase to the rising number of beneficiaries.

He further revealed that during the last financial year, the ministry disbursed N$305 150 000 to 1 795 veterans through the Individual Veterans' Projects (IVPs), with N$170 000 allocated for each qualifying project. Mubita noted that the IVP payments have positively impacted the lives of many veterans, with recipients using the funds to improve their livelihoods.

In addition, the ministry paid out N$37 151 665 in once-off gratuities to 906 veterans who successfully appealed their cases. Funeral assistance for 440 deceased veterans cost the government N$2 577 000, while N$6 208 000 was spent on the erection of 388 tombstones.

Other allocations included N$1 407 642 for medical assistance to 51 veterans, and psychosocial support provided to 111 individuals.

For the 2025/2026 financial year, the Veterans Welfare Programme will require N$1 421 991 000 to continue supporting veterans and preserving national heritage. Of this amount, N$16 400 000 is earmarked for the Liberation Struggle Heritage Programme, which includes funeral support for deceased veterans, erection of tombstones, identification of heritage sites, and the exhumation and reburial of fallen martyrs. An additional N$89 205 000 will be allocated to personnel and administrative expenses.

"As we present this budget motivation, I urge us all to remember that the peace and unity we enjoy today are a result of the sacrifices made by the gallant sons and daughters of our land during the liberation struggle," Mubita said.

He further emphasised the socio-economic challenges faced by veterans. "As we table this vote for consideration, discussion and approval, we must remain cognisant of the veterans' prevailing conditions. These include post-traumatic disorders, increasing medical needs particularly for our ageing veteran population, and need for resettlement, as well as expectations for outstanding project payments, to name a few", he added.