Namibia: ACC Seizes Over N$2m in Ra Assets

Walvis Bay — The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has seized a weighbridge and other assets valued at over N$2 million as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices involving a Roads Authority (RA) official and a private supplier.

The alleged corruption, according to a search warrant seen by New Era, took place between December 2021 and July 2022 at the RA's Walvis Bay weighbridge.

It is alleged that a senior RA official misused his position and colluded with the owner of SA Scales Namibia (SASCO) to remove a four-deck weighbridge from RA premises in Walvis Bay under the pretence that it is redundant.

The weighbridge was then installed at the property of Etango Petroleum Services (Pty) Ltd, instead of being returned to the RA.

It is further alleged that the equipment, which was public property, is now being leased to Etango Petroleum by SASCO for N$20 000 per month.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that a corrupt practice occurred, and that the equipment mentioned in the affidavit was either used in the commission of the crime, or constitutes evidence in the matter," the search warrant reads.

New Era was present on Friday when investigators removed the equipment from the Etango Petroleum premises.

ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata confirmed the seizure, describing it as a crucial step in a wider corruption investigation currently underway.

"The seizure forms part of an active investigation into irregularities around an RA tender. We are probing alleged fraud, theft, money-laundering and the unauthorised use of State assets," she said.

Nghituwamata added that the matter relates to a certified invoice of N$2.3 million for the supply of a new weighbridge to the Roads Authority. However, investigations suggest that while the invoice was approved, the services were either not delivered as stated, or were manipulated for personal gain.

She said the original weighbridge, after being refurbished for N$264 960 by the same supplier, was reinstalled at the Walvis Bay site in September 2021.

"The refurbished weighbridge was later removed under the pretext of being transferred to Windhoek for storage. But instead, it was diverted to Etango Petroleum without approval or any record of official disposal," Nghituwamata noted. The ACC said charges being considered include contravening sections of the Anti-Corruption Act, as well as possible fraud, theft and money-laundering.

"We remain committed to rooting out corruption, and urge everyone to act with integrity. These investigations are not only about individuals, but about protecting public resources," she said. No one has been arrested yet.