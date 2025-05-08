Sudan: Port Sudan - Aid Officials Call for Greater Protection As Drone Attacks Continue

The UN has renewed its call to end the brutal conflict in Sudan after a surge in drone strikes, including in Port Sudan -- the vital hub and lifeline for humanitarian aid.

The escalation is occurring as war grinds on between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who appear to be targeting airports in each other's areas of control.

"Very concerned by ongoing drone strikes on Port Sudan," UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher tweeted on Wednesday.

"International humanitarian law must be respected. Constant care must be taken to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Suffering will worsen

The latest strikes in Port Sudan took place early on Tuesday morning, reportedly targeting the international airport and other infrastructure, including a fuel storage facility and a power transformer.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, issued a statement that day, saying the attacks "will deepen humanitarian suffering and needs, as well as exacerbate the already severe access and logistical challenges that humanitarian actors face in the delivery of urgently needed aid to the rest of the country."

She underlined that the airport is a "lifeline for humanitarian operations" as it is the primary entry point for aid personnel, medical supplies and other life-saving relief.

"Moreover, the availability of fuel in Port Sudan is critical to the dispatch of humanitarian supplies to areas across Sudan in dire need of assistance," she added.

She stressed that damage to critical infrastructure could also disrupt supply chains and increase the price of basic goods, thus worsening what is already the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

Displacement and aid suspension

Drone attacks have also affected Kassala and River Nile states, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office OCHA.

Earlier this week, strikes near the airport in Kassala displaced about 2,900 people and led to the temporary suspension or relocation of some aid activities.

Meanwhile, River Nile state is still facing a power blackout following a drone strike on the transformer station in Atbara on 25 April. The outage is contributing to growing fuel and bread shortages and long lines at gas stations and bakeries.

Cease hostilities now

Ms. Nkweta-Salami noted that since January, attacks on infrastructure across Sudan, such as power stations, water sub-stations, and oil refineries, have caused widespread electricity outages and disrupted access to essential services, including safe drinking water, healthcare and food supplies.

These are serious violations of international humanitarian law and "reflect a consistent failure to comply with the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution," she said.

"Every measure must be taken to spare civilians and civilian objects," she said. "Once again, I call on all those involved in this conflict to cease hostilities."