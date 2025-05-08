Zimbabwe: I Have Been Robbed 73 Days of My Life - Says Journalist Mhlanga

ALPHA Media journalist Blessed Mhlanga breathed a sigh of relief when he walked through the corrugated iron gate of Harare Central Remand Prison on Wednesday night.

Mhlanga had spent 73 days in pre-trial detention after being arrested on charges of transmitting data inciting violence after airing a press conference by war veteran Blessed Geza.

After three failed attempts, Mhlanga was finally granted bail on Tuesday afternoon by High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza.

However, an error in his bail paperwork saw him being released on Wednesday night.

Mhlanga broke down while narrating his experiences in prison.

"I was not supposed to be here in the first place--it is general knowledge. After 72 days of having my freedom robbed, I am indifferent. I think you have heard this over and over again. Describing the conditions I endured in words is really impossible.

"This place is hell, but the prison officers are doing their best to keep it functioning with no resources. I have to check with my doctors, as I have been unwell," he said.

Mhlanga was caught in the midst of ZANU-PF's factional battles, in which Geza challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

While in custody, Mhlanga was denied the opportunity to sit for his university examinations.

Despite enduring over three months behind bars, Mhlanga said he remains unshaken.

"I have been made aware of a statement suggesting that the reason I am out is because there is justice in this country. I am worried about that statement.

"Section 277 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act is clear on how people who work for an organisation, if it is being charged, must be treated. It establishes how to charge corporates or juridical persons," he said.