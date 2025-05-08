Zimbabwe: Opposition Calls for Investigations Into Chivayo's Source of Wealth

FORMER legislator and opposition activist, Amos Chibaya, has called for a probe into businessman Wicknell Chivayo's source of wealth, which he says is long overdue.

The controversial tenderpreneur has made headlines splurging on popular figures in Zimbabwe, including artists and church leaders.

Chivayo also finds himself mired in tender scandals in the country, raising suspicions that he could be benefiting illegally from taxpayers' money.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of the recent Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions organised Workers Day event, Chibaya raised quiried Chivayo's source of wealth at a time when many workers were struggling to make ends meet.

"I am sure you took note of the fact that the 2025 ZCTU theme talks about ending corruption. On the issue of corruption, I do support the team from ZCTU. You can see that Chivayo is busy distributing vehicles, giving people money and all. But the question is, where is that money coming from? Sadly, there is no investigation whatsoever, no arrest whatsoever," he said.

Chibaya said the national resources must be shared equally among all citizens, as opposed to just the elite benefiting, as is the case. He said under the current setup, many workers are reeling in poverty.