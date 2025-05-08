Zimbabwe: 4-H Zimbabwe Empowers Top Conservation Farmers in Vungu Rural District

7 May 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

4-H Zimbabwe Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development (MoLAFWRD) and key stakeholders, hosted a District Farmer Field School Day in Chiwundura, Vungu Rural District to promote climate-smart agriculture.

The event, organised to celebrate and empower conservation farmers, brought together various partners, including the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), SeedCo, and several agro-dealers from Gweru District. This initiative is part of 4-H Zimbabwe's ongoing efforts to equip rural communities with the skills, tools, and knowledge necessary to adapt to climate change through sustainable and conservation farming practices.

The event highlighted and rewarded farmers who have excelled in implementing Pfumvudza/Intwasa--a conservation farming technique championed by the government and supported by 4-H Zimbabwe and Agritex officers. Outstanding farmers received motivational prizes, including farming equipment and tools, to further support their transition to climate-resilient agriculture.

4-H Zimbabwe Executive Director John Muchenje expressed his delight at the widespread adoption of the Pfumvudza concept:

"It is such a great pleasure to witness the success and commitment of farmers in Vungu District. Let us continue adopting climate-smart agriculture to improve livelihoods and eliminate hunger. Congratulations to all our prize winners and those who consistently apply the Pfumvudza principles," he said.

As part of its broader mandate, 4-H Zimbabwe has conducted extensive training sessions for farmers across the district. These sessions cover land preparation, crop management, and post-harvest handling, ensuring that farmers are equipped for every stage of the agricultural cycle.

The event was also attended by Hon.Sleiman. Kwidini, the Member of Parliament for Chiwundura Constituency and Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, praised the community for embracing sustainable agriculture.

In his remarks, Hon. Kwidini stated:

"I commend all community members who have embraced conservation farming. Your commitment contributes not only to food security but also to the resilience of our local economy. Thank you to everyone who made time to be part of this important event."

