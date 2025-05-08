Zimbabwe: Disability Rights Group Lobby Historic Petition Parliament

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) submitted a petition to Parliament calling for the immediate enactment of comprehensive legislation to safeguard their rights and promote inclusivity.

The petition, which was signed by over 3,700 people, represents the collective voice of Zimbabweans who have long been marginalised. These citizens are demanding the full recognition and protection of their rights as stipulated in the Persons with Disabilities Bill (H.B 2, 2023).

The message is clear: "Nothing about us without us." This powerful slogan is a rallying cry that highlights the need for a disability law that genuinely reflects the needs and aspirations of the disability community.

The campaign to gather support for the petition began after the Bill was gazetted in February 2024, and widespread consultations followed between February and May 2024. These consultations involved persons with disabilities and some advocacy organisations, including the Federation of Disabled Persons in Zimbabwe (FODPZ), the National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped (NASCOH), and other groups such as the Deaf Zimbabwe Trust and Albino Trust of Zimbabwe.

Key demands raised during these engagements included the establishment of a Commission with greater oversight powers, a disability grant, guaranteed access to education, healthcare, and assistive devices, and stronger enforcement of anti-discrimination laws. The petition highlights the pressing need for these provisions to be included in the Bill, as proposed amendments passed in April 2025 did not address these core issues.

The proposed amendments, which were passed during a parliamentary session held without the participation of key disability representatives, retained outdated provisions from the 1992 Act. These provisions failed to provide any meaningful enforcement mechanisms and kept the National Disability Board, which many see as ineffective.

In response to these developments, PWDs, their families, and supporters launched a nationwide campaign to rally support for a more inclusive Bill. The campaign gathered 3,062 physical signatures and 667 online endorsements from across the country, with grassroots coordinators working diligently to ensure the voices of persons with disabilities were heard.