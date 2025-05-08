Kenya: Health CS Duale, U.S. Diplomat Hold Talks to Deepen Health Cooperation

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has held bilateral talks with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Marc Dillard to strengthen strategic health collaboration and review ongoing U.S. foreign assistance to Kenya.

The discussions held on Wednesday focused on expanding cooperation in key areas aligned with Kenya's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, including health workforce development, digital health and information systems, non-communicable diseases, mental health, and the climate-health nexus.

CS Duale welcomed the continued partnership under the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), which supports health system strengthening, disease surveillance, and emergency preparedness.

He acknowledged the impact of U.S.-funded programs such as PEPFAR, USAID, and the CDC, particularly in combating HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. He reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in all joint health initiatives.

Duale noted the significant progress made through this support, including the reduction of mother-to-child HIV transmission from 21% in 2010 to 7.3% in 2023, and a decline in AIDS-related deaths from 52,000 in 2010 to 20,480 in 2023.

The U.S. pledged continued support aligned with Kenya's health priorities to further strengthen the country's health systems.

CS Duale was accompanied by Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director of Family Health Dr. Bashir Isaak, and Head of NASCOP Dr. Andrew Mulwa.