Kenya: Majority of Kenyans Unable to Name IEBC Chair Candidates, Tifa Poll Shows

7 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi has emerged as the most popular candidate among those interviewed for the position of Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Among the 2,024 Kenyans surveyed, 30 percent said they were most aware of Amadi's candidacy for the IEBC chairperson role, followed by Charles Nyachae at 11 percent, with almost no respondents able to name the other two candidates.

61 percent of respondents could not name any of the 11 candidates who had been shortlisted and interviewed for the post.

"Surprisingly, perhaps, her popularity among females is only slightly higher than among males (42 percent vs. 40 percent), though Nyachae's popularity is somewhat higher among males than females (26 percent vs. 20 percent)," the survey stated.

The poll firm, led by Maggie Ireri, reported that Amadi scored highly across all regions of the country, with her highest ratings in Nairobi and Nyanza (her home region).

Nyachae was rated highly on qualifications, receiving a score of 56 percent.

Amadi, however, was the only one of the four candidates who earned the most credit for two specific criteria: gender preference (for a woman) at 21 percent, and her community-regional origins at 7 percent.

Younger respondents aged 18 to 34 were more inclined to support Amadi (44 percent), while older respondents aged 35 and above showed a slightly stronger preference for Nyachae (35 percent).

This comes a day after President William Ruto received the final report on the recruitment of the next Chairperson and Members of the IEBC.

The panel, chaired by Dr. Nelson Makanda, concluded its month-long interview process on April 25, 2025.

The process began on March 24, with interviews for the Chairperson position conducted between March 24 and 26.

Interviews for Commission Members took place from March 27 to April 25.

Of the 111 individuals shortlisted for the Member positions, 107 were interviewed, as four candidates withdrew for personal reasons.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.