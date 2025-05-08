Ethiopia: Innovation - Ethiopian Police Crime Reporting App Selected 'Best Police Application' Ahead of UAE-Based World Police Summit

Addis Abeba — An AI-powered mobile application recently developed by the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute for the Ethiopian Federal Police has been selected in the category of "Best Police Application" in preparation for the upcoming annual World Police Summit scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 4th World Police Summit is scheduled to take place from 13-15 May 2025, where global law enforcement leaders, public safety specialists, and technology innovators come together to shape the future of policing. Hosted by Dubai Police, this year's event will take place under the theme "Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing."

"This global platform will unite law enforcement professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to redefine the standards of modern policing," the organizers said.

The organizers expect over 17,000 professionals to the attend the event and "explore the latest innovations from more than 250 exhibitors, and dive into critical discussions on AI, cybersecurity, anti-narcotics efforts, and cross-border policing."

Among the award categories are the following: Inspiring Female Officer Award, Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award, Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award, Excellence in Forensic Science Award, Best Police Application Award, Best Innovative Idea in Security and Law Enforcement Award, Excellence in Customer Service in Policing Award, Excellence in Road Safety Award, Good Samaritan Award, and Best Artificial Intelligence Implementation in Policing Award.

The Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII) said the "crime reporting mobile application (EFPApp)" is currently operational and providing services in the cities of Addis Abeba and Dire Dawa administrations. The downloads are currently available via google play and apple stores.

Various smart police applications from different countries competed in the Best Police Application category, and were evaluated based on innovation, design, technology, and impact, EAII said.

"The EFPApp, which is AI-powered, user-friendly, and plays a vital role in public safety, stood out at the international competition and emerged victorious," the Institute said.

It praised the application as "a technology platform that allows citizens" to report crimes to the police.

"This recognition demonstrates Ethiopia's successful efforts to modernize crime prevention through the integration of technology," EAII further said.