Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that preliminary investigations into the killing of Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were point to the involvement of individuals close to the late legislator.

Speaking in Meru Town on Wednesday during the Upper Eastern leg of the Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots tour, Murkomen said the findings were "shocking," suggesting that those expected to protect the MP may have played a role in orchestrating his assassination.

"It is within my knowledge that we have made very significant progress in arresting the perpetrators and their collaborators," said the CS, revealing, "It will shock you to learn that this heinous crime was executed in a cavalier manner by individuals who should have been protecting the Member of Parliament."

MP Were was gunned down on April 30 near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi in what authorities suspect was a targeted assassination.

Murkomen reiterated the government's commitment to justice, warning that all those found guilty will face the full force of the law.

"They will serve as an example to anyone who thinks they can run away from the law or hide after committing such crimes," he said.

His remarks came shortly after detectives arrested two more suspects in connection with the killing.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspects as Edwin Oduor Odhiambo, alias Abdul Rashid, and Dennis Sewe Munyasi. The two reportedly led investigators to Odhiambo's residence, where police recovered two pistols--a Retay Falcon and a Sarsilmaz--alongside nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Also seized were a bag and shoes believed to match those worn by one of the suspects during the shooting. All items have been submitted for forensic analysis.

The DCI thanked the late MP's family and members of the public for continued cooperation and urged anyone with additional information to report to the nearest police station or call toll-free lines 999, 112, or #FichuaKwaDCI (0800 722 203).

The fresh arrests came two days after four other suspects were arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts, though no charges have been formally filed.

The suspects--William Imoli Shighali, alias Omar Shakur, Douglas Muchiri Wambugu, and David Mihigo--were presented before Magistrate Irene Gichobi, who granted the prosecution 30 days to complete investigations.

Prosecutors said they are still pursuing key suspects, including a police officer believed to have coordinated the murder using a phone line registered under a fake identity.

Imoli, alleged to have fired the fatal shots, was arrested in Roysambu and led detectives to a house belonging to a man identified as Hikal, where a suspected getaway car was found.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage showing Imoli trailing the MP while carrying a bag believed to have concealed the murder weapon. Police boots allegedly worn during the attack were also recovered at Hikal's residence.

A search at the same location uncovered police uniforms, ammunition, tear gas canisters, over $4,800 in cash, and multiple mobile phones.

A postmortem conducted by government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor confirmed the MP died from excessive internal bleeding after being shot five times in the chest.

Detectives believe the murder was orchestrated by a well-funded criminal network. More suspects, including a boda boda rider who may have helped in the getaway, are still being pursued.

Police described the case as complex, with ongoing operations expected in Homa Bay and other counties.