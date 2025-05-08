Zimbabwe: Two Harare Men Granted Bail in Rape Case Involving Comedian Mai Jeremaya

Two Harare men accused of raping comedian Mai Jeremaya born Ashley Masendeke have been granted US$200 bail each by a Harare Magistrate.

Thabo Blessing Dube 27, and Martin Charlie, 25, were arrested over the weekend and appeared in court on Monday charged with rape.

However, one of the accused claimed that he had struck a deal with the comedian for them to have sex at a lodge in Eastlea, Harare, and the two parties only fell out over a disagreement of how much she should be paid.

The two will return to court on June 5, 2025, for routine remand.