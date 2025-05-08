Kenya: Ksh55 Million Talent and Sports Academy to Be Constructed in Suba-South

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Talent and Sports Academy of Suba-South Constituency, to be hosted at Magunga Primary School.

The transformative Ksh 55 million project is aimed at monetizing talent and uplifting livelihoods through structured talent identification, scouting, and positioning of our sportsmen and women on the global stage.

The academy will be equipped with eight-lane athletics tracks, football, basketball, and netball pitches, two changing rooms, a borehole and water facilities, as well as a social hall, marking a significant transformation that will benefit both the local community and the wider region.

CS Mvurya directed the contractor to give priority to local residents in employment opportunities during the project's implementation.

As he commissioned NG CDF Projects alongside Suba South MP Hon. Kalori Omondi, CS Mvurya lauded the legislator's steadfast commitment to realize development to his constituency.

He further applauded the people of Suba-South for embracing the government's inclusive and broad-based development agenda.

He insisted that through unity and active participation in government, development will be impactful to all.

Mvurya took a stab at the opposition calling on the locals to disregard their agenda saying they are out to divide the country.

He also elaborated that the 700 Million Raila Odinga International Stadium, whose construction works is at 90% is set for handover in two weeks time in time for Madaraka day celebrations.