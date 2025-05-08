Algeria: President Tebboune Holds One-On-One Meeting With Sultan of Oman

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held Monday a one-on-one meeting with His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, a sister country, at the headquarters of the presidency of the Republic.

Earlier, the president of the Republic had extended an official welcome to the Sultan of Oman.

The two leaders reviewed a Republican Guard detachment and cavalry, who rendered military honours to them.

The Sultan of Oman arrived Sunday in Algiers for a two-day state visit to Algeria.