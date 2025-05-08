Algeria: President Tebboune Holds One-On-One Meeting With Sultan of Oman

5 May 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held Monday a one-on-one meeting with His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, a sister country, at the headquarters of the presidency of the Republic.

Earlier, the president of the Republic had extended an official welcome to the Sultan of Oman.

The two leaders reviewed a Republican Guard detachment and cavalry, who rendered military honours to them.

The Sultan of Oman arrived Sunday in Algiers for a two-day state visit to Algeria.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.