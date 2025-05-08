Algeria, Oman Emphasize Desire to Step Up Cooperation, Partnership

Algiers — The joint statement wrapping up the state visit paid by the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq, to Algeria put forward the desire of the leaders of both countries to continue their efforts to boost cooperation and partnership.

The two sides welcomed the development of bilateral relations in recent years, which "have been further strengthened since the state visit the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, paid to Muscat on 28-30 October 2024, and the 8th session of the joint commission held in Algiers on 11-12 June 2024," commending the steps taken in this context.

President Tebboune said the meeting with the Sultan of Oman reflects "the fraternal, cooperation and solidarity relations between the Algerian and Omani brother countries."

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq praised "the close bilateral ties between the brotherly Algerian and Omani peoples," including strong "historical, cultural and solidarity relations" and a "shared destiny."

Mentioning the main memoranda of understanding signed by the two countries in the economic and commercial fields, the two leaders encouraged "joint investment projects in public and private sectors, fostering the successful bilateral partnership in the production of fertilisers, ammonia and urea in the industrial area of Arzew, valued at USD2.4 billion."

They welcomed the ongoing contacts for the execution of projects in "car industry, energy and drug manufacturing," calling for "speeding up the projects and exploring other fields for mutually beneficial partnership and cooperation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two sides also welcomed the creation of the Algeria-Oman Investment Fund, "as a joint investment financing instrument between the two sister countries, to increase their volume, ensure diversity and extend them to all fields."

The two leaders gave instructions for the "intensification of joint efforts to promote and increase the volume of trade between the two countries, by leveraging their economic and commercial capabilities."

They praised the results of the business forum held in Algiers on 11 June 2024, in the presence of businessmen and employers from the two countries.

They also commended the choice of the Sultanate of Oman as guest of honour for the 56th International Fair of Algiers, scheduled for 23-28 June 2025, and the choice of Algeria as guest of honour for the 7th International Trade Exhibition for Agriculture, Food and Fisheries (Oman AgroFood 2025), to be held on 1-3 December 2025.