Ethiopia Remains Central Driver of Integration Across Continent, Says House Speaker Tagesse

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia remains central driver of integration across the continent as the nation has consistently advocated Africa's economic integration and regional collaboration, Speaker of House of Peoples' Representative (HPR) Tagesse Chafo said.

Opening 6th COMESA Federation for Women in Business Trade Fair, Business Conference today, the Speaker said Ethiopia is proud to host the COMESA week and COMESA Federation of Women in Business Trade Fair and Business Conference, positioning itself as the epicenter of women's entrepreneurship and regional collaboration.

"It's also a powerful testament to our shared commitment to empowering women, fostering inclusive economic growth and advancing sustainable development across the COMESA family."

This trade fair provides a vibrant and creative platform for women entrepreneurs to highlight their innovation, establish strategic alliance and access wider regional markets, he further noted.

In doing so, he added it promises to catalyze transformative growth in critical sectors, fueling our region's economic progress and collective advancement.

As a founding member of COMESA and an early signatory to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ethiopia has consistently advocated Africa's economic integration and regional collaboration, he affirmed.

The speaker also highlighted the nation's comprehensive economic reform, emphasizing "Through our homegrown economic reform agenda, the Ethiopian government has enacted bold far-reaching reforms to modernize the economy and foster private sector growth."

The reform includes the shift from the managed exchange rates to market driven system enhancing transparency and easing access to foreign currency, opening up of strategic sectors such as telecom and banking to competition, alongside modernizing trade and custom systems among others.

For the Speaker, these reforms are unlocking unprecedented opportunities for entrepreneurs, particularly women and youth, empowering them to innovate, expand and integrate into regional and global markets.

The Speaker also urged all COMESA member states and government representatives to prioritize advocating for gender responsive trade policies at the national and regional level.

Addressing the occasion, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofe for his part affirmed that Ethiopia believes in the power of integration as a practical path to shared prosperity.

The government is investing in women led medium and small enterprises, promoting inclusive value chains and embedding gender equity into our national trade policy, the Minister pointed out.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration of Ethiopia, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to empower women in business across the COMESA member states, it was indicated.