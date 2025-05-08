Nigeria: Govt to Resuscitate Grazing Reserves, Dams to Address Rangeland, Pastoralist Livelihood

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to revitalizing grazing reserves and restoring water infrastructure in an effort to address challenges facing rangeland and pastoralist livelihood across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Eustace Iyayi, at the 5th International Conference on Drylands organized by the Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA), Bayero University, Kano.

Speaking at the event, Iyayi said, "It's been a great job since the ministry was created last year. With respect to the conference that is going on, on rangelands, climate change and rangelands, because we know that the rangelands that we have are very useful to livestock, for livestock production, and they also sustain the livelihood of pastoralists. So whatever affects the rangeland affects the livelihood of pastoralists, as well as the economy of livestock, especially for the species that depend on pastures, water also."

He noted that the discussions from the conference will help shape both government policy and actionable strategies for rangeland management.

"The issues being discussed right from the opening keynote address and the scientific talks that are going to come are very important because they will help to shape not just the policy of government towards the management of this rangeland, but they can help us to shape the key action initiatives that need to be taken for us to have a sustainable environment for our livestock," he said.

On key priorities for the ministry, Iyayi stated, "For livestock, the things that drive pastoralists to move from one place to another, as our minister always says, there are two key things. One is feed and fodder, and the other is water. If there is no feed, there is no grass for the animals, and there is no water for them, they have to move. So it's a survival mechanism."

He also emphasized the ministry's focus on animal health and disease control: "There has to be a regime of very healthy animals in our country, and also the environment. So we're also working on creating disease-compatible and disease-free zones. If we must have animals that are produced in an area that the meat is exportable."

He added that, "The animals' productivity is low, and this is also a key area that is being looked upon. How do we improve the breed? Raise the meat production from two liters per cow per day we are having to about 10, 15, 20 liters. That's a possibility. So this can be done through three methods. Natural mating, we have to have that. Artificial insemination. And then the shortest of them, embryo transfer, which are key interventions that the minister is looking at."

On the issue of water access, he stressed the need for inter-ministerial collaboration: "Well, you know, this is a cross-cutting issue. And it has to be in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources."

He also highlighted the ministry's strategy to restore grazing reserves: "Another key activity is to resuscitate the grazing reserves. And as the minister has often said, I mean, the grazing reserves have been digitized. And infrastructures, map types, they are going to be resuscitated. And in demonstration of that, we already launched the livestock village. It was the grazing reserve of the two states last year. That has been widely reported. And it's a model that is building to ensure that pastoralists are settled in the grazing reserve."

He further stated that, "The Honorable Minister believes that if this is actively pursued, it is going to lessen the problem of farmers and herders."

Earlier, the Director of the Centre for Dryland Agriculture, Professor Jibrin M. Jibrin, welcomed delegates to the conference and emphasized the timeliness of its theme, "Promoting Sustainability and Resilience of Rangelands: Present and Future Outlooks."

"This year's conference theme clearly reflects our collective commitment to supporting rangeland systems and pastoralist communities that serve as the backbone of livelihoods and ecological stability across the Sahel and other dryland regions," Jibrin said.

He noted that the Centre, supported by the World Bank, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the MacArthur Foundation, had become a regional hub for research and innovation in dryland development, adding, "Let this conference not only be a space for intellectual exchange but also a catalyst for actionable commitments towards policies that work, technologies that scale, and partnerships that endure."

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Professor Sabir Adamu Abbas, praised the conference for bringing together diverse stakeholders and addressing pressing issues.

"Your presence is not only a testament to the significance of this conference but also a reflection of our shared commitment to addressing the complex and pressing issues facing dryland regions across Africa and the world," he said.

He urged participants to leverage the sessions to forge partnerships and share solutions, saying, "I encourage you to take full advantage of the opportunities for learning and collaboration that this conference offers."

The three-day conference brought together national and international experts, policymakers, researchers, and development partners to chart sustainable pathways for dryland and pastoralist communities across Africa.