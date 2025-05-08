Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Gun Down Army Captain in Borno

7 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Boko Haram terrorists have killed an army captain in Izge community of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists who struck in the early hours of Wednesday also killed a soldier.

Confirming the incident, the Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, said the assailants stormed the area around 1am and engaged the troops.

"It's true that my people in Izge community came under Boko Haram attack around 1am. Unfortunately, a Captain and a Soldier paid the supreme price.

"But our gallant troops, the Civilian JTF, hunters, vigilantes and the resilient community members also killed three terrorists. The terrorists abandoned their weapons, over 10 motorcycles and they are still on the run, while being trailed by our security men," he said.

He prayed for the souls of those that lost their lives and commended the gallant soldiers for coordinating other security operatives to repel the attack.

"May Allah (SWT) grant the departed souls Jannatul firdaus. Our gallant men are still in the bush, sacrificing their lives to maintain peace in the society, " he said.

He also thanked the Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, for the logistics support to the security operatives, while calling on the federal government to equip security operatives with technological warfare.

North East has come under a series of attacks under Boko Haram's renewed onslaught.

On Saturday, Boko Haram terrorists attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA of Yobe State, killing at least four soldiers and destroying many operational equipment.

The attack happened less than 24 hours after the North East Governors Forum met in the state capital, Damaturu, and adopted a multidimensional approach to tackle insurgency in the region.

Buni Yadi is located about 65km from Yobe State capital and is the country home of the state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The latest attack comes two weeks after President Bola Tinubu charged service chiefs to end killings.

