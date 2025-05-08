Ethiopia: DRC Reaffirms Commitment to 'African Solutions to African Problems'

Addis Ababa, — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), hérèse Kayikwamba Wagner today.

Their constructive discussions focused on advancing peace, security, and stability in the eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region, with particular attention to the mediation efforts led by the AU and the joint EAC-SADC initiative.

The Chairperson welcomed all ongoing diplomatic efforts in support of a coordinated and inclusive peace process.

Minister Kayikwamba Wagner conveyed her government's deep appreciation for the AU's leadership in regional peacemaking and reaffirmed the DRC's commitment to "African solutions to African problems."