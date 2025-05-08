South Africa: Joburg Allocates R300m to Electrify Informal Settlements - South African News Briefs - May 8, 2025

Joburg Allocates Nearly R300 Million to Electrify Informal Settlements

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has announced that nearly R300 million has been allocated to electrify informal settlements across the city, reports SABC News. Morero said that the provision of electricity in informal settlements is a priority. The R296 million investment will focus on connecting settlements such as Diepsloot, Orange Farm, and Kaya Sands to the electricity grid, aiming to offer safe and legal access to power for thousands of households while paving the way for future service upgrades and formalisation.

MK Party Demands Judges Declare Their Wealth

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is calling for judges to publicly declare their wealth, arguing that, like parliamentarians, judiciary members should be held to high standards of transparency and accountability, reports EWN. The party, represented by parliamentary leader John Hlophe (a former Western Cape High Court judge president), said judges should undergo lifestyle audits and disclose details such as asset sources, financial interests, political affiliations, and international travel. The MK Party said that it would continue to push for a constitutional change to parliamentary sovereignty to ensure decisions taken were not reversed by the courts.

Grassy Park Pensioner Wins Over R13 Million Lotto Jackpot

A Western Cape pensioner who won over R13 million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot plans to use part of her windfall to support charity and secure a comfortable retirement, reports TimesLIVE. The winning ticket, bought for R40 in Grassy Park using manual number selection, matched all the winning numbers in the April 23 draw. Overwhelmed by the life-changing win, the passionate gardener shared the news with her son and expressed excitement about having more time to enjoy her hobbies. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated her, saying the win proves it's never too late for a life-changing moment.

More South African news