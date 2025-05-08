Namibia: Swakopmund Municipality's N$132 Million Capital Budget Prioritises Road Upgrades

Swakopmund Town Council management committee chairperson, Wilfried Groenewald, this week tabled a capital budget of nearly N$132. 4 million for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The largest share of the budget - N$27.4 million - has been allocated to road upgrades, improvements, and maintenance.

"While we live in Namibia and in a region known for its dry and very low annual rainfall, the reality we have just experienced reminds us of a hard truth, when it does rain in a desert town, the consequences can be severe."

"The recent instant rains have significantly affected our roads, stormwater systems, and municipal infrastructure. Emergency repairs, rehabilitation efforts, and long-term resilience measures will place additional pressure on Swakopmund's financial resources," he said.

"While these unplanned expenditures challenge our recent budget, we remain committed to prudent financial management, ensuring that every dollar is spent wisely and efficiently," said Groenewald.

The top four priorities include water infrastructure upgrades and maintenance (N$22.845 million), upgrades for effluent and wastewater systems (N$21.5 million) as well as upgrades and maintenance of municipal property and public facilities (N$14.8 million).

A large portion of the budget was also set aside for solid waste management upgrade and maintenance (N$10.6 million), coastal upgrade and maintenance (N$10.397 million), urban planning and environmental management (N$5 million), electrical infrastructure (N$4.85 million), land services and housing development (N$4.152 million), and crime prevention and security (N$2.5 million).

Groenewald said the town's operational expenditure and revenue for the year in review increased by 4.26%, from N$578.3 million to N$603 million.

"This upward adjustment is necessary to accommodate the growing costs associated with service delivery, including inflationary pressures, increased demand for municipal services, and the need to maintain and improve infrastructure," said Groenewald.

The council will consider an average 5% tariff increase for service-related tariffs (rates, taxes, water, sanitation, and refuse) - except for the town's senior citizens.

The Swakopmund Municipality has prioritised the upgrade of roads in the coastal town. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)