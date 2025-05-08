Namibia Hosts Regional Conference to Advance Chemical Weapons Legislation

7 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia this week hosted a key regional conference aimed at advancing national implementation legislation for the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), drawing participation from 27 African states.

The two-day event, held in Windhoek, was convened by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in collaboration with the National Authority of Namibia, under the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Officially opening the conference, deputy prime minister and minister of industries, mines and energy, Natangwe Iithete, called for a collective commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, describing it as "a cornerstone in the global effort to prevent the use of toxic chemicals as weapons."

Ithete has also reaffirmed Namibia's dedication to fulfilling its obligations under the convention, saying that the country remains committed to fostering a chemical weapons-free Africa.

"He noted that the full implementation of the convention is not only a matter of global responsibility but also crucial for protecting Namibia's national security, strengthening public safety and supporting sustainable socio-economic development.

"This important gathering aims to deepen engagement with the OPCW Technical Secretariat and to promote stronger legislative frameworks that ensure the effective implementation of the Convention across the region. We thank all participating states parties, experts and stakeholders for their active engagement and dedication to strengthening a chemical weapons-free Africa," says the ministry in a statement.

