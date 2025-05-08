Namibia: Dam Levels Show Mixed Changes Across Country

Dam levels across Namibia have shown both increases and declines this week, with national water storage standing at 89.3% of total capacity, according to the Namibia Water Corporation's (NamWater's) latest weekly dam bulletin dated 6 May 2025.

NamWater reports that the total surface water storage across the monitored dams currently stands at about 1 390 million cubic meters, which is 89.3% of the total full supply capacity of about 1 567 million cubic meters.

This marks a decrease of 6.338 million cubic meters since the previous week which stood at 89.7% of the total full supply capacity.

Some dams, like the Neckartal Dam in the south, remain full and steady at 100% capacity. With over 857 million cubic metres stored, it continues to be Namibia's largest and most stable water reservoir.

The Naute Dam, another southern facility, is currently slightly over capacity at 102.5%, but has seen a small drop of 0.83 million cubic metres since last week.

Meanwhile, central dams are showing mixed results. The Von Bach Dam near Okahandja, which supplies water to Windhoek, has risen slightly and is now 81.3% full. "This increase, though small, is encouraging for the central areas," NamWater said.

The Swakoppoort Dam remains high at 99% full, although it dropped slightly by 0.46 million cubic metres, while the Omatako Dam declined more significantly by 1.4 million cubic metres, now standing at 72.8%.

The Hardap Dam, located near Mariental, experienced the largest drop this week, decreasing by 1.74 million cubic metres to 76% capacity.

"NamWater remains vigilant in managing and monitoring dam levels and encourages all consumers to continue using water responsibly, even in times of abundance as conservation remains crucial to ensure long-term water security. Every drop counts. Let's continue saving water," says NamWater spokesperson, Lot Ndamanomhata.