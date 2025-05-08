Namibia: SAA Flies Windhoek to Johannesburg Three Times a Day

As of the beginning of this month, South African Airways (SAA) commenced with a third daily flight connecting Johannesburg to Windhoek, up from the two daily flights previously offered. Air Connect Namibia (ACN) welcomed the additional daily flight between Johannesburg and Windhoek to enhance travel options and support the growing demand for regional air travel.

Air Connect Namibia, established in 2024 and led by the Namibia Airports Company (NAC), is a collaborative air service development initiative mandated to improve air access to Namibia. Project stakeholders include the NAC, Gondwana Collection, Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG), Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) and the City of Windhoek. The initiative is committed to assisting and supporting carriers who service the country's international airports.

In a statement, ACN noted the additional daily flight reflects the growing demand for connectivity between Johannesburg and Windhoek, supporting tourism, business collaborations and cultural exchange. With this increase in frequency, travellers will have enhanced flexibility in planning their journeys, making it easier to explore the natural beauty, rich heritage and diverse offerings of both destinations and countries.

"The service is a positive step forward for Namibia, as we continue to pursue increased international connectivity and easy air access, fostering collaboration between our two cities and strengthening economic ties. With this new flight, we can expect to see an uptick in both inbound and outbound travel, which is essential for the development of our country's aviation sector.

With each new tourist adding N$4 200 to Namibia, we are really excited to witness strong growth in passenger numbers, which we believe will drive tourism's contribution to the national economy, not only in monetary terms, but in real tangible jobs, because tourism is everybody's business.

And we at the Namibia Airports Company are extremely privileged to be part of such positive change." said Bisey /Uirab, ACN chairperson and chief executive officer of the NAC.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg continues to be Windhoek's largest source market, and the expanded schedule is expected to meet strong demand while unlocking further growth for both economies, particularly in key sectors such as aviation and tourism.