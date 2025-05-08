Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah to Travel to Angola for First Foreign Visit

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be visiting Angola to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, trade, oil and gas.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari said in a statement on Wednesday the president's first foreign visit represents an opportunity to strengthen bilateral and trade ties between the two countries.

The visit marks the first official engagement between Nandi-Ndaitwah and Angolan president João Lourenço.

Namibia and Angola have a longstanding diplomatic relationship, dating back to Namibia's struggle for independence.

Nandi-Ndaitwah will depart on 8 May and will return on 9 May.

"The visit underscores the long-standing bonds of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation that exist between Namibia and Angola, rooted in shared history, regional unity and mutual socio-economic interests," said Hengari.