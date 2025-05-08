Namibia: Windhoek Declaration Inscribed Into Unesco Memory of the World Register

The 1991 Windhoek Declaration, a historic document advocating for the freedom of the press, was on Wednesday inscribed into the Unesco Memory of the World Register.

This recognition affirms the Declaration's contribution to the discourse around media policy globally, and will preserve the principles it enshrines for future generations.

Gwen Lister, chairperson of the NMT Media Foundation and of the 1991 conference that led to the Declaration's adoption, reflected on its impact in her remarks at the official inscription ceremony in Brussels, Belgium.

"Even in the face of reluctance by some governments on the continent, then and now, the Declaration's demand for free, independent and pluralistic press was widely embraced as the public appetite for democracy on the continent grew and as stifling restrictions on the peoples' right to know began to lift."

The Windhoek Declaration is a statement made by African journalists in 1991, proclaiming principles of press freedom. This Declaration was the first of its kind, reaffirming the international community's commitment to freedom of the press. It went on to spark several similar declarations in other parts of the world and has shaped the media landscape ever since.

"The inscription honours the visionary work of African journalists and recognises the efforts of media organisations, civil society, and governments who have worked to safeguard the role of the press in democratic societies. It highlights the essential role of a free press in promoting accountability and human rights," Zoé Titus, the executive director of the NMT Media Foundation, explained.