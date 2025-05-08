Namibia: Over 150 Portuguese Language Books Donated to Windhoek Public Library

7 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The embassies of Angola, Brazil and Portugal donated over 150 language books to the Windhoek Public Library as part of their commemoration of Portuguese in Namibia on Tuesday.

Brazilian embassy deputy head of mission Glaucio Veloso told The Namibian the donated books will support approximately over 100 000 Portuguese speakers in the country to increase their proficiency in the language.

"These books will be used by Portuguese speakers to practice their language, increase their diversity and celebrate the cultures, literatures and artistic expressions that make up the pluricentric and diverse lusophone world," he said.

The donations formed part of the embassies' celebration of World Portuguese Language Day in lusophone communities around the world on 5 May.

Veloso added that the books will also support Portuguese language education in Namibia ,where it has been offered as a curriculum option in public schools since 2014 due to its growing international reach.

He said the majority of the books consist of children's literature, geography, history, culture, literary genres and language studies published by Angola, Brazil and Portugal.

According to Veloso, the books showcase the cultural richness of the community of Portuguese speaking countries, of which Namibia is a member.

"We also highlight the dynamism and the richness of the Portuguese language as a global means of communication increasingly present in innovation, research, scientific and technological knowledge, business, art, literature and diplomacy," he said.

