Nigeria: New Pope - Okpaleke Joins Conclave As Only Eligible Cardinal From Nigeria

Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese in Anambra State, Nigeria, is currently participating in the 2025 papal conclave, the solemn and historic process to elect a new pope for the Roman Catholic Church.

Cardinal Okpaleke, a respected figure in the Nigerian Catholic community, is the only eligible candidate from Nigeria among the 120 cardinal-electors locked in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave, which started on Wednesday afternoon. The gathering brought together cardinals from around the globe to select a successor to Pope Francis, whose death on April 21, 2025 prompted the start of this sacred ritual.

Under the awe-inspiring frescoes of Michelangelo, the conclave officially began with the traditional Latin proclamation "extra omnes" meaning "everyone out" after which the chapel doors were closed, symbolising the start of the secretive voting process. Vatican officials confirmed that only one round of voting will take place this Wednesday. Should no candidate receive the required two-thirds majority, voting will resume on Thursday, with up to four ballots cast daily until a new pontiff emerges.

The cardinals cast their votes using inscribed ballots bearing the Latin phrase "Eligo in Summum Pontificem" (I elect as Supreme Pontiff), followed by the name of their chosen candidate. Each cardinal walks in order of seniority to place the ballot in a gilded urn at the altar. Once all votes are counted, a chemical signal is sent through the chapel's chimney; black smoke if no pope has been elected, and white smoke to signal the joyous announcement of a new pope.

Outside St. Peter's Basilica, thousands of faithful and curious onlookers were gathered, their eyes fixed on giant screens broadcasting images of the ceremonial procession. Loudspeakers echo the solemn oaths of secrecy sworn by each cardinal before the voting commenced.

This time-honoured tradition, which dates back to the 15th century, continues to captivate Catholics and non-Catholics alike across the world. The 2013 conclave that elected Pope Francis lasted just two days. Whether the current assembly will mirror that pace or stretch into history remains to be seen.

For Nigerians, the participation of Cardinal Okpaleke in this sacred event is a moment of national pride and spiritual reflection.