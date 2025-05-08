Rwanda: 10 Key Things to Know About Rwanda's New Health Services Bill

Parliament is reviewing a new healthcare services bill intended to update Rwanda's health legislation, last revised in 1998. The proposed law introduces changes aimed at improving access, patient rights, and the regulation of modern medical practices.

In this article, The New Times breaks down the bill into 10 key highlights, which could see major changes in the Rwandan medical sector.

1. Adolescents gain access to reproductive services

The proposed bill allows adolescents as young as 15 to make their own decisions about reproductive health services. Currently, while young people have the right to reproductive health care, they can't make certain decisions until they turn 18.

This change would give teenagers the autonomy to access services, like contraception without parental or guardian's consent, addressing a gap that activists say leaves young people vulnerable to unintended pregnancies.

2. Streamlining the legal framework

Rwanda's healthcare laws are spread across various regulations. The new bill seeks to simplify this by consolidating key laws, including those related to reproductive health and medical liability. This will make it easier for healthcare providers to follow the rules and for patients to understand their rights.

3. Regulation of reproductive technologies

If the law is passed, Rwanda will officially begin regulate Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization, embryo donation, and surrogacy. The law permits these services but with strict guidelines.

Only couples with fertility and conception problems will be allowed to receive donated embryos or gametes, and use surrogacy. The bill also establishes a committee to monitor ART practices to ensure they follow ethical standards.

Appointed by the Ministry of Health, this committee will monitor ART services across the country to protect patients, safeguard the rights of surrogates and donors, and build trust in these advanced medical technologies.

4. Patient consent and the right to refuse treatment

The bill reinforces the principle that patients have the right to accept or refuse treatment. They can withdraw consent at any time, and healthcare providers must respect that choice.

However, in emergency cases, a panel of three doctors can approve treatment without patient's consent to save lives, and this must be documented.

5. Medical privacy and informed consent

The new bill strengthens patient privacy by limiting the disclosure of medical information to specific situations, such as patient consent, public health emergencies, or legal orders.

Healthcare providers are also required to give patients clear, written information before any procedure, including experimental treatments.

6. Digital health

The law promotes the use of digital health services, such as electronic health records and integrated information systems. These tools aim to improve communication between healthcare providers, reduce errors, and make healthcare more accessible, especially in rural areas.

7. Maternal and newborn safety

To ensure safety in maternity wards, the bill requires newborns to be assigned a unique ID that links them to their mother's record. In cases where a woman dies after 22 weeks of pregnancy, doctors are required to attempt delivery within six hours if there's a chance to save the fetus.

8. Ensuring equality in reproductive health

The proposed law aims to ensure equal access to reproductive health services for everyone, regardless of background or circumstances. It bans discrimination and harmful practices while requiring healthcare providers to offer counseling, maintain confidentiality, and keep accurate treatment records.

9. Handling the deceased

Hospitals and healthcare facilities will be required to follow stricter procedures when managing deceased bodies. The proposed law mandates that key details including the name, age, cause of death, and certifying doctor, be properly recorded.

Facilities must also preserve bodies through embalming and routine checks to prevent decomposition.

10. Guidelines for releasing bodies to families

The bill sets detailed rules for transferring deceased bodies from mortuaries to families. Before release, a healthcare professional must verify the identity of the deceased using records and a unique number. Families must inspect and confirm the body before collection.

For unclaimed bodies, healthcare facilities are permitted to proceed with burial after a 21-day public notice period and notification to the relevant investigative authorities.