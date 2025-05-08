Malawi: ACB Must Act - Grand Palace Scandal Is a Stain On Malawi's Conscience

editorial

There comes a point when silence becomes complicity--and that moment is now.

The revelations surrounding Gland Palace Hotel's alleged involvement in defrauding public funds meant for Malawi's 2025 elections are not just deeply disturbing--they are morally revolting. This is not a case of clerical errors or minor accounting blunders. This is the calculated theft of taxpayer money, executed with arrogance, wrapped in official signatures, and sanitized by institutional indifference.

Let's be clear: this is corruption in its most shameless, predatory form.

Malawians are being robbed blind while struggling to afford fertilizer, school fees, and basic healthcare. Yet, here we are--with credible reports that MK200,000 per night was claimed for hotel rooms, while election workers were stuffed into MK30,000 guesthouses, only to return to Gland Palace each morning to forge the illusion of elite accommodation. The extra MK150,000 per person per day? Vanished into the abyss of greed.

This is a scandal that cannot be swept under the rug. Not this time. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) must stop issuing tired press releases and launch a swift, aggressive investigation into this outrage. Anything less would be a betrayal of the very mandate the Bureau was created to uphold.

The ACB must:

Investigate the financial records of Gland Palace Hotel in connection with the MEC contract.

Audit all accommodation claims filed under this scheme, and follow the money trail without fear or favor.

Subpoena MEC officials who facilitated or turned a blind eye to this racket.

Bring charges where appropriate--and do so publicly.

It's not enough for MEC to claim ignorance. That's a coward's excuse. This is public money. Every kwacha must be accounted for. Anything less is complicity.

The Executive Director of Gland Palace, Sam Chamanza, has already shown contempt for public scrutiny by refusing to answer questions. That in itself is telling. A man with nothing to hide does not slam the door in the face of the press.

We call on civil society, the media, and the public to keep the pressure on. The people of Malawi deserve accountability, not empty platitudes. If we allow this theft to go unpunished, we are telling every greedy contractor and colluding official that looting the public purse has no consequences.

And that, dear citizens, is how nations rot from within.

ACB, the nation is watching. Act now--or stand accused in the court of public opinion as an enabler of corruption.