Nigeria: Finally, SSS Removes Lanre Arogundade's Name From Watchlist

The Nigerian Chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI), on Tuesday, announced the removal of the name of the Executive Director, International Press Centre, Lanre Arogundade, from the watchlist of the State Security Service (SSS) after about 40 years.

IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, announced this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders' Summit convened by Journalism Clinic led by veteran journalist Taiwo Obe with media owners and top editors in attendance.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Tobi Soniyi, the Legal Adviser/Chairman, Advocacy Committee, IPI Nigeria, Mr Mojeed gave the update on Mr Arogundade's watchlist status while relaying the outcome of the IPI Nigeria's recent engagement with the Director-General of the SSS, Adeola Ajayi.

"For about forty years, Mr Arogundade was subjected to persistent harassment and embarrassment, including brief detention by security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

"IPI Nigeria says it welcomes the decision and commends the DSS for finally removing Mr. Arogundade's name from the watchlist," the statement added.

The removal of Mr Arogundade from the Nigerian secret police's surveillance list fulfils a commitment made two years ago by former Director-General Yusuf Bichi, which had remained unkept until now.

In May 2022, Mr Bichi informed an IPI Nigeria delegation, which was on a visit to his office in Abuja, that Mr Arogundade would be immediately delisted from the watchlist.

But to show the assurance was not acted on, Mr Arogundade continued to be intercepted whenever he arrived in the country from subsequent foreign trips.

The decades-long watchlist demanded that Mr Arogundade should be quizzed whenever he returned from a foreign country.

His watchlist status first gained major attention when he was intercepted on 10 February 2022 and detained by officers of the SSS upon his arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, from Banjul, The Gambia, where he went to train journalists on conflict reporting.

IPI Nigeria said Tuesday that the decision of the SSS, otherwise known as DSS (Department of State Service) "followed sustained and intensive campaign by IPI Nigeria to get Mr Arogundade's name removed from the watchlist."

"The renewed campaign became necessary when Mr. Arogundade's name was not removed despite previous assurance," it added.

Media executives present at the Abeokuta summit applauded the announcement while Mr. Arogundade, who was also among them, expressed his gratitude and that of his family to IPI Nigeria for the commendable effort.

