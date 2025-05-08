Rwanda: Gen-Z Comedy Show Host Apologises After Controversial Content On Adultery

Funny man Fally Marci, the founder and organiser of GEN-Z Comedy Show, on Wednesday, May 7, issued a public apology following a controversial incident fellow funnymen Nzovu and Yaka whose onstage remarks during the May 2 show at the Kigali Cultural and Exhibition Village were deemed 'inappropriate and promoting adultery.

The incident has since been regarded as 'offensive' by a number of comedy lovers who followed the show.

The bimonthly comedy show, known for giving a platform to emerging talents on Rwanda's comedy scene, came under criticism after a seemingly funny question turned into an exchange that shocked attendees and quickly went viral on social media.

This story came out during a random on-stage question, when Fally Merci asked Nzovu, "when did you realize Yaka was like a brother to you?"

Nzovu recalled a time when the two were in Gisenyi, Rubavu District, for a work mission and Yaka offered him to 'share' when he brought in a sex worker. He at the time used the term 'Kubomora' which loosely translates to 'have sex.'

From that moment on, he considered Yaka not just a friend, but a brother, someone he'd stick with for life.

Thus, the term "Kubomora", an informal slang for sexual activity or adultery, was used to describe the incident, drawing widespread criticism.

In a statement released Monday, May 7, show host Fally Merci expressed deep regret over the incident, noting that the views expressed on stage do not align with the show's values.

He described what Nzovu said as 'inappropriate' and admitted that, "the comments, which have since circulated widely online, included language that appeared to promote promiscuity."

"We deeply regret that this content was broadcast under our platform. It does not in any way reflect the values, vision, or mission of the GEN-Z Comedy Show," he said.

Merci acknowledged that the content "fell short of the standards" they aim to uphold, those of culturally respectful, positive entertainment.

As a corrective measure, the show's management has pledged to strengthen "content review protocols", where "all future guests and performers will be briefed thoroughly on our content guidelines and expectations."

He has reassured their audience that they are learning from the incident and are committed to regaining public trust.

"To everyone who supports us, thank you for holding us accountable. We can't wait to welcome you to our upcoming shows, where we will continue to bring laughter and positivity in the spirit of unity and respect," he said.

Merci has been hosting the Gen Z Comedy Show since 2022 and it has enjoyed a remarkable growth over the past three years.