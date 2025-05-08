Malawi: Songwe Border United Jersey 'Up for Auction' - Nyambose's Call to Action

Newly appointed Head Coach for Songwe Border United, Christopher Nyambose, has declared that the club's jersey will now be "put on auction"--but not in the traditional sense.

Speaking to Nyasa Times following his appointment, Nyambose explained that only players who "bid the highest spirit of hard work, discipline, and commitment" will earn the right to wear the club's colours on matchday.

"This jersey is not for passengers," said Nyambose. "It will be earned through sweat and sacrifice. Only those who show true hunger and dedication will wear it."

Songwe Border United, in their debut season in the TNM Super League, have suffered a torrid start--losing all four of their opening matches and sitting at the bottom of the table with zero points and a -13 goal difference.

They kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 home defeat to Moyale Barracks, followed by a 4-0 drubbing by Blue Eagles at Nankhaka. Things went from bad to worse with a 7-0 humiliation by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium, before falling 2-1 to Ekhaya FC in Karonga.

With 14 goals conceded and only one goal scored so far, the team's struggles have led some critics to liken them to Baka City FC, another Karonga-based club that made a swift exit from the top league in 2024.

But Nyambose, known for his grit and motivational coaching style, believes the team's problems run deeper than tactics or formations.

"The losses are not just about skill. They are about a lack of commitment, unity, and discipline. That's what I'm here to change," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Asked if the team needs new signings, Nyambose was blunt.

"Absolutely. We need players--not necessarily veterans--but hungry, goal-thirsty fighters who want to win. Experience will come later."

Football analyst Pickford Kamanga says the club has made the right move.

"Nyambose understands the Super League's pressure. He's rescued teams from relegation before. While some of his tenures ended in demotion, he brings invaluable experience. Songwe is playing decent football, but lacked leadership familiar with the league's heat. His arrival could spark a turnaround."

Nyambose replaces Enoch Mhone, who now serves as his first assistant. Edwin Kaonga becomes Second Assistant Coach, while Davie Muyombe continues as Team Manager.

As Songwe Border United tries to shake off its nightmare start, one thing is clear: Nyambose's no-nonsense leadership has already begun to rattle the cage. Whether that fire will translate into results remains to be seen--but for now, the message is loud and clear: Only the best will wear the jersey.