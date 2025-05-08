Tunisia: Small Cabinet Reviews Measures for Expat Return, Incl. Opening of Foreign Accounts With Convertible Dinars

Tunis, May 6 — A small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri reviewed on Tuesday at the Kasbah the measures taken by ministries to prepare for the tourist season and the return of Tunisians living abroad, including the possibility of opening foreign accounts in convertible dinars and opening foreign accounts in foreign currency or convertible dinars.

The Cabinet approved the decision to exempt Tunisians who transfer their domicile from abroad to Tunisia from the obligation to declare and repatriate their income and gains, and to open foreign currency or convertible dinar accounts for natural persons who transfer their domicile from abroad to Tunisia.

It pointed out the freedom to invest and benefit from the guarantee of transfer of income and proceeds from the sale or liquidation of investments made in Tunisia, and to freely dispose of their profits and property and carry out all operations related to them (concluding contracts of assignment, mortgages, etc.).

It recalled that Tunisians living abroad are encouraged to enjoy the same privileges granted to residents in terms of exchange, enabling them to buy and sell real estate, rights in rem and commercial assets in Tunisia, to buy and sell securities and social shares of companies resident in Tunisia, to conclude loan contracts in Tunisian dinars and to open internal accounts in Tunisian dinars.

It pointed out that Tunisair has launched a promotional offer for the Tunisian diaspora under an early-booking scheme, featuring discounted fares.

Travelers under this special expatriate fare will also benefit from an increased baggage allowance, 32 kg (instead of 23 kg) and a 10 kg carry-on (instead of 8 kg).

It added that this exclusive offer will also allow expatriates to modify their bookings free of charge before departure and enjoy a 50% discount on service fees when purchasing tickets through Tunisair's booking offices.