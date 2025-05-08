Burkina Faso: A New Project to Boost the Performance of the Education System and Strengthen Its Resilience

press release

Washington — The World Bank today approved the Restoring Education System Performance and Improving Resilience (REPAIR) Project. This $140 million project includes a $10 million grant from the Window for Host Communities and Refugees.

The new operation aims to address the challenges facing Burkina Faso's education sector by expanding access to preprimary and primary education, improving learning outcomes, and strengthening education services. The project focuses on building climate-resilient educational infrastructure; supporting emergency education for displaced, refugee, and vulnerable children; improving the quality of foundational learning through better teaching and learning materials; and strengthening institutional capacity for evidence-based decision-making and governance.

"The REPAIR project will contribute to the implementation of the government's education strategy and to the long-term resilience of Burkina Faso's education system. It supports investments in human capital and is aligned with the Presidential Initiative for Quality Education for All (IPEQ)," said Hamoud Abdel Wedoud Kamil, World Bank Country Manager for Burkina Faso.

The project is structured around four components. The first aims to expand access to education by providing reliable, modern, and resilient school infrastructure. The second relates to support for education in emergencies and inclusive education. The third component focuses on improving the quality of foundational learning, while the fourth component pertains to institutional capacity building.

Kaliope Azzi-Huck, World Bank Task Team Leader for the project, noted that "The REPAIR Project is a major initiative designed to support the country's efforts to address the specific challenges facing its education sector. It aims to cover a wide range of beneficiaries, with an estimated 2,200,000 students and approximately 40,000 teachers expected to benefit from the planned interventions. Key beneficiary figures include 120,000 learners 60,000 of whom are girls, 13,500 displaced learners, 10,000 learners from host communities, and at least 2,500 refugee learners."