Somalia: Somali Parliament Adjourns Session Due to Lack of Quorum, Speaker Warns of Consequences

7 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Federal Parliament of Somalia was forced to adjourn its session on Wednesday after failing to reach the minimum number of lawmakers required to proceed, according to parliamentary sources.

The Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, known as Adan Madobe, expressed deep frustration over the repeated absenteeism of members. He issued a stern warning, urging MPs to arrive punctually for future sessions or face disciplinary measures as stipulated in the legislative body's internal bylaws.

"Parliament is the cornerstone of our democracy," Speaker Madobe said in a statement released shortly after the adjournment. "If lawmakers continue to neglect their constitutional duties, consequences will follow as per the rules that govern this chamber."

Wednesday's disruption comes amid heightened political anticipation, as a new pro-government political party is expected to be officially launched later in the day. While details of the party's platform and leadership remain under wraps, political analysts suggest the move could significantly shift alliances within Somalia's complex political landscape.

The Somali Parliament, which has often struggled with consistent attendance, plays a critical role in shaping national policy, including security, economic development, and the ongoing federalization process. Observers have warned that persistent delays in parliamentary proceedings risk stalling key legislative reforms and government functions.

No new date has been set for the reconvening of the session, though parliamentary officials indicated that efforts are underway to ensure quorum for the next sitting.

