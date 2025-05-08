Africa: South Sudan At a Crossroads

Resilience amidst crisis

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, has been facing multifaceted challenges since gaining independence. An acute economic crisis triggered by the breakdown of an oil pipeline resulted in a 46 percent budget deficit, and as a consequence, insufficient funding for essential services. Vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters, along with displacement, political tensions and violence are also causing concern.

UNDP is committed to facilitating South Sudan's transition from humanitarian assistance to sustainable development. The country possesses immense potential, from its resilient people to its agricultural resources, and we continue to support these efforts.

The UNDP Resident Representative in South Sudan Mohamed Abchir discusses these efforts and future strategies for peace and sustainable development in South Sudan.

What are the everyday challenges on the people of South Sudan?

For many, it is meeting basic needs like food, healthcare, and safety. Beyond political tensions, there is dwindling global aid, severe food insecurity, a cholera outbreak, rising living costs, a climate emergency, and a displacement crisis.

As the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a recent speech:

"All the dark clouds of a perfect storm have descended upon the people of the world's newest country - and one of the poorest."

- Antonio Guterres

I remember meeting a young entrepreneur, Betty Poni, in Juba, who benefitted from a UNDP project that provides interest-free loans.

"When fuel prices surged last month, the price of commodities went up. We are now burdened by heavy taxes, and the instability of exchange rates creates financial strain. I used to make enough to take care of my family and create employment for other women and youth, but now, it is a struggle."

- Betty Poni

Her story is far from unique. Approximately 82 percent of households are multi-dimensionally poor and 7.7 million people, about 57 percent of the population, don't have enough food.

Health services are compromised. In places like Bentiu, insecurity affects over 2,000 community health workers. Despite solar initiatives in some facilities, reliable power remains scarce, forcing medical procedures under inadequate conditions such as health workers sometimes having to deliver babies under the light of cell phones.

The approaching rainy season threatens further displacement and hardship.

What can be done to protect these achievements?

South Sudanese communities have worked tirelessly to restore livelihoods, strengthen local institutions, and rebuild trust. In many state capitals, youth groups engage in sports-for-peace activities while traditional courts mediate disputes, fostering social cohesion.

However, rising tensions threaten to undo these achievements. Without stability, there is no sustainable development. Without peace, progress cannot endure.

UNDP aims to ensure coordinated efforts for safe, dignified returns, local integration, and recovery for displaced populations.

Funding cuts further compound these challenges and threaten years of international support for South Sudan. Protecting these gains and maintaining peace are essential.

What is making the biggest difference in creating jobs and strengthening economic resilience, especially in rural areas?

While humanitarian assistance remains essential in many communities, smart development initiatives driven by local knowledge and resources are crucial for long-term resilience.

Up to now, with UNDP support, 30,162 people have already been trained in 22 vocational skills across eight states, and 23,903 are now earning income from employment and entrepreneurship. Some 4,491 jobs have been created thanks to the support to 2,399 micro and small enterprises.

"The entrepreneurship training I received taught me how to manage my finances, which I now apply in my own fruit and juice business that I opened 5 months ago."

- Silvia, a 21-year-old who participated in the Seed4Youth programme.

Interest-free loans have helped women and young people launch and grow businesses. So far, 556 small and medium enterprises have received financing.

However, challenges remain, particularly in areas lacking banking infrastructure. UNDP is addressing these barriers through partnerships.

How can women's leadership, economic participation, and social inclusion be further strengthened?