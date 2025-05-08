Zimbabwe: 'Tyranny Threatening Future of Journalism' - MISA Regional Chair

The media across the world is increasingly losing its ability to play the watchdog role amid a clampdown on journalists by repressive governments, a Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) top official has said.

Tyranny, he said, has managed to silence the media from exposing malfeasance and other vices, fearing consequences. Resultantly, journalists have chosen to refrain from covering such stories or toed the line of 'rogue' leaders.

Addressing delegates at the Regional World Press Freedom Day commemorations held in Johannesburg, South Africa, this Wednesday, MISA Regional Chairperson Jeremias Langa said the journalism profession is under renewed threats.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we gather this year to commemorate World Press Freedom Day, albeit belatedly, during a time when journalism confronts both old and new challenges," Langa said.

"I do not want to sound pessimistic, but I want to begin by saying that we are in unprecedented times, in which the very future of journalism is at stake.

"The rise of right-wing movements in the West and the ongoing assault against the media in the United States do not bode well for the future of independent journalism.

"Where the media once stood strong against tyranny, we are increasingly witnessing it recoil and toe the line of the leaders.

"This is ominous not just for freedom of the press but also for democracy, which the global order has been trying to build for the past several decades.

"It wasn't perfect, but at least we were working toward something we believed would give us a chance to prosper."

Turning to emerging issues in the Southern African region, Langa, a Mozambican national, said in his own country, journalism was heavily threatened.

"In my country, Mozambique, we witnessed shocking attacks on the media following the 2024 elections. While elections are often accompanied by violence, nothing could prepare us for the extensive assault on journalists."

Developments in Zimbabwe did not evade Langa's lenses, highlighting the arrest of Alpha Media Holdings' Heart and Soul Television (HStv) journalist Blessed Mhlanga as a sore thumb.

"In neighbouring Zimbabwe, Alpha Media Holdings senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga had spent over 70 days in prison before being granted bail on 6 May 2025.

"Mhlanga is facing two counts of contravening Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which addresses transmitting data messages inciting violence or damage to property."

Langa noted that in Zambia, the government recently approved two cyber laws that may enable extensive surveillance on citizens, undermining the right to privacy.

"This has a chilling effect on freedom of expression and the media. Such laws have been used in other jurisdictions to target political opponents, journalists, and activists.

"I could continue, ladies and gentlemen, illustrating how we have regressed over the past year as a region."

The MISA regional chairperson also focused on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on society, and the media specifically.

"We have seen in the past few years that new technologies possess revolutionary potential for transforming our methods and enhancing the efficiency of our work.

"However, in our context, there is a genuine reason to fear that AI may be utilised to reproduce misinformation, spread disinformation, amplify online hate speech, and facilitate new forms of censorship.

"The COVID-19 experience demonstrated how quickly our governments enact laws and regulations that facilitate surveillance under the guise of cybersecurity.

"Within days of lockdowns being introduced, most countries in the region had enacted laws that promoted surveillance. Such laws remained in place, despite the pandemic showing signs of ebbing.

"While AI is still nascent in Southern Africa, it is imperative that we adopt a multi-stakeholder approach to developing guidelines on the technology's adoption, while simultaneously reaffirming our universal commitment to freedom of expression and press freedom."

During his address, Langa rhetorically asked if the media was operating freely in pursuit of its mandate to inform, educate and entertain.

"... I would like to ask whether we, as journalists, are truly reporting in a brave new world, or in a now scary and uncertain new world.

"...I hope we will all leave with solid takeaways on the next concrete steps we urgently need to take to improve our situation," Langa noted.