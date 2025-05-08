Kenya: Govt Eyes Cyber Crime Act Reforms to Tackle Digital Misinformation

8 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government is considering amendments to the Cyber Crime Act in a bid to combat the growing spread of misinformation online, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has said.

Addressing concerns over the influence of digital platforms on public opinion, Mwaura stressed the need for stronger regulatory frameworks to maintain order in the age of rapid online communication.

"The democratization of cyberspace has made government communication akin to watering the ocean with a kitchen garden pipe," he remarked, underscoring the imbalance between official information channels and the viral nature of social media content.

Mwaura cited the recent public reaction to the Finance Bill as an example of how unverified information can quickly spark unrest. "This is no longer just a communications issue. It's a cybersecurity threat," he warned.

He accused certain groups of using platforms like TikTok to spread anti-government narratives, glorify coups, and erode public confidence in constitutional governance.

According to Mwaura, such trends necessitate legal reforms to ensure that digital freedoms are matched by responsibility.

While reaffirming the government's commitment to free speech, Mwaura said such freedoms must be exercised within the bounds of civic duty and national security.

Drawing parallels with the Arab Spring and the Cambridge Analytica scandal, he cautioned that unchecked misinformation could trigger social instability and weaken democratic institutions.

Mwaura defended the proposed Finance Bill, describing it as "pro-people," aimed at improving public service delivery, fostering job creation, and curbing corruption.

