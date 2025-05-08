South Africa to Host Second G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting

7 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille will address delegates and the media at a ceremony to mark the Second G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting that will get underway on Sunday.

"The Second G20 TWG meeting will bring together senior officials, authorities and experts in tourism to engage on the G20 Tourism Priorities that are poised to drive sustainable tourism growth among the member countries," said the Department of Tourism.

The Second G20 TWG meeting will take place from 11 till 13 May 2025, in KwaZulu Natal.

"At the first virtual G20 TWG meeting in March 2025, the member countries agreed on four priorities that will inform the G20 action plan on tourism development, namely: A People-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-Ups and SMMEs; Tourism Financing and Investment to Enhance Equality and Promote Sustainable Development; Air Connectivity for Seamless Travel, and an Enhanced Resilience for Inclusive, Sustainable Tourism Development," said the department.

The Director-General of the department, Nkhumeleni Victor Vele, will chair the second meeting that will foster an exchange of knowledge and best practice among the member countries.

"The technical meeting will engage on the G20 Tourism Priorities to enable the development of a G20 Tourism Action Plan that will contribute to the multisector policy driven solutions of the G20 Agenda," it said.

At the first G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, De Lille urged the G20 to find ways to use tourism to change the lives of communities around the world.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

