Kenya: UON Names Newly Appointed Dvc As Acting VC Pending Ndemo's Assumption

Nairobi — The University of Nairobi (UoN) Council has appointed Prof. Francis Mulaa, the newly named Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) in charge of Academic Affairs, as the Acting Vice Chancellor, effective May 5, 2025.

This comes ahead of the formal assumption of office by the substantive Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bitange Ndemo, who is currently concluding his diplomatic tenure as Kenya's Ambassador to Belgium.

According to an official memo signed by Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, Chair of the University Council, Prof. Mulaa will serve in the acting capacity for a period of six months or until Prof. Ndemo formally takes office.

"This is in exercise of the Council authority granted to the undersigned as per the resolution under Minute No. 17 (ii) and (iii) of the 145th meeting of the Council," the memo dated May 5 reads in part.

The decision seeks to prevent a potential leadership vacuum following the end of Prof. Margaret Hutchinson's term as Acting Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Ndemo, a former ICT Permanent Secretary and accomplished scholar, will return to the country upon completion of his diplomatic duties in Brussels.

The memo states that Prof. Mulaa's acting term shall cease on the date Prof. Ndemo officially assumes the Vice Chancellor's role.

In the interim, the Council mandated Prof. Mulaa to execute the responsibilities and authority of the Vice Chancellor in accordance with the Universities Act, 2012, the University of Nairobi Charter, 2013, and applicable government policies and circulars.

The Council had named Prof. Mulaa, a distinguished academic in the Faculty of Science and Technology, DVC Academic Affairs in a letter preceding his assignment as Acting Vice Chancellor.