Kenya: President Ruto Assents to the Persons With Disabilities Bill

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assented to Persons with Disabilities Bill providing for incentives and reliefs to Persons With Disabities (PWD) and employers who accomodate them.

The Bill sponsored by Senator Crystal Asige and cosponsored by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah seeks to give effect to Article 54 of the Constitution to restructure the National Council for Persons with Disabilities and to provide for its functions and powers.

It also provides for the institutional framework for protecting, promoting and monitoring the rights of persons with disabilities; to provide for incentives and reliefs.

Tax reliefs for employees with disabilities and also tax exemption for materials and equipment imported for use by persons with disabilities are introduced in the Bill.

The legislation also provides tax incentives for donations, bequests and subsidies made for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

Expenses incurred by employers who make reasonable accommodation in their premises for employees with disabilities will benefit from a tax exemption.

The Bill also repeals the Persons with Disabilities Act, No. 14 of 2003 and have in place a law that is consistent with the Constitution.