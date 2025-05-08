Somalia and Qatar Ministers Discuss Strengthening Labour and Social Development Cooperation

The Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Yusuf Mohamed Adan, held a meeting on Wednesday with his Qatari counterpart, Ali bin Samikh Al-Marri, in Doha in a significant step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the two nations in key areas related to labour and social development.

Discussions included improving workplace environments, expanding vocational training programs, and increasing employment opportunities, especially for youth and marginalized groups.

Both ministers also explored ways to accelerate joint efforts aimed at sustainable economic growth and social progress.

A particular point of focus was the review and advancement of a bilateral cooperation agreement to further deepen the partnership.

The meeting marks a positive move toward building stronger ties between Somalia and Qatar in the areas of labour policy, workforce development, and social welfare.