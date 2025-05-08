Somalia: Trump to Announce Gaza Administration Plan Within 24 Hours - Temporary U.S.-Led Governance Proposed

Washington, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a comprehensive proposal within the next 24 hours outlining a temporary governance structure for the Gaza Strip, according to statements and sources reported by international media.

In remarks made on Wednesday, President Trump confirmed that details of the plan -- which has reportedly been under development between Washington and Tel Aviv -- will soon be disclosed, although he did not provide specifics during the initial statement.

According to information leaked to Reuters, the proposed roadmap for post-conflict Gaza includes the establishment of a temporary transitional administration, potentially led by a U.S.-appointed official, tasked with governing Gaza until conditions stabilize and full demilitarization is achieved.

Once the region is deemed secure and demilitarized, the plan envisions the formation of a permanent Palestinian-led administration, composed not of existing political bodies such as Hamas or the Palestinian Authority (PA), but rather of independent Palestinian technocrats. This structure aims to restore basic governance, oversee humanitarian efforts, and eventually lay the groundwork for a long-term political solution.

Sources familiar with the matter noted that no specific timeline has been set for the duration of the interim authority, with the continuation of governance depending on "facts on the ground."

The proposal comes at a pivotal and volatile time in Middle Eastern geopolitics. The Gaza Strip has witnessed prolonged conflict, internal political divides, and humanitarian crises exacerbated by wars, blockades, and international isolation. Trump's plan suggests a hands-on U.S. approach not seen since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when a Coalition Provisional Authority was installed to govern post-war Iraq under American leadership.

Observers draw direct parallels between that period and the new Gaza initiative, raising both hopes and concerns. While some see the move as a bold step to stabilize the region, critics fear it could further inflame tensions if seen as an imposed foreign occupation.

In addition to the United States and Israel, the plan reportedly includes inviting other nations to participate in the transitional authority, though neither the countries nor the specific roles they would play have been publicly disclosed. It remains unclear whether Arab or regional partners, such as Egypt or Jordan, will be part of this coalition effort.

What has been confirmed is that both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority are excluded from the governance proposal, a decision likely to draw sharp backlash from Palestinian leadership and some international stakeholders.

While official reactions from Palestinian factions and neighboring countries remain pending, early indications suggest fierce debate will surround the legitimacy and feasibility of the Trump plan. Analysts warn that excluding major Palestinian political actors could render the initiative unsustainable in the long term, while others argue that a technocratic caretaker government could offer a reset opportunity.

Some U.S. officials believe this approach could neutralize extremism, rebuild infrastructure, and restore essential services in Gaza, but success would depend heavily on regional buy-in, security guarantees, and international legitimacy.