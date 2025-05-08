Nigeria: 'No Light, No Water, Scanners Not Working', Touray Decries Situation At Nigeria-Bénin Border

"This is one of the busiest and most strategic border posts in West Africa."

ECOWAS President Omar Touray has decried the deplorable state of infrastructure at the Nigeria-Bénin Republic Seme border, in spite of the huge investment in it by ECOWAS.

The Benin president stated this during an official on-the-spot assessment visit to the Nigeria-Lagos Seme Border, which is one of West Africa's busiest and most strategic corridors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was aimed at assessing how the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Goods and Services was being implemented and to identify obstacles.

Mr Touray called for urgent reforms to safeguard the region's free movement protocol and pledged to deliver a full report and recommendations toward addressing the decadence and removing all cross-border obstacles.

The commission's president also called on border security officials and national authorities to align more closely with ECOWAS protocols.

"This is one of the busiest and most strategic border posts in West Africa. Yet, we are faced with expensive facilities, scanners, lighting systems, and bridges that are simply not working. That is unacceptable.

"We cannot justify millions spent on equipment that lies idle. Our citizens expect results, not excuses.

"If a lightbulb goes out, ECOWAS should not be called to replace it. Member states must step up and take ownership," he said.

According to him, while ECOWAS is responsible for initiating infrastructure, the responsibility for maintenance lies with individual member states.

Mr Touray also decried the proliferation of checkpoints within member countries, arguing that it contradicted the spirit of the ECOWAS free movement protocol.

"Why do we have multiple customs and immigration posts for the same corridor?

"It frustrates travellers, delays trade, and creates opportunities for corruption," he said.

The commission's president demanded transparency and urged officials to crack down on unofficial payments.

"We have received troubling reports of citizens being asked to pay without receipts.

"This damages trust. If any fee is legitimate, it must be receipted. Period!," he stressed.

He further clarified that the protocol on free movement under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) does not eliminate the need for proper documentation.

"Free movement does not mean no documentation; free movement does not mean a free-for-all.

"The appropriate identity papers, security checks, and customs procedures remain necessary to balance openness with safety and order.

"Our people must understand that they need valid identification to travel. Security and freedom must go hand in hand," he said.

The Comptroller of Customs, Nigeria Customs Service, Lagos-Seme Border, Ben Oramalugo, while briefing the president earlier, enumerated the challenges faced by the command.

"We have scanners installed, but they are not working. Since I reported here on February 12, they have remained non-functional. These scanners can detect things human eyes cannot.

"When you inspect cargo manually, you might miss drugs or dangerous goods hidden deep inside. We need your help to get these scanners working again.

"There is also no light in the pedestrian passage, and criminals take over the area at night. There is no roofing for those passing through, and we do not have water in the offices.

"Every morning, labourers fetch water in jerrycans just so we can function. This isn't acceptable for such a significant facility," Mr Oramalugo said.

Mr Oramalugo said that there is no electricity at all in Seme Border as it is not connected to the National Grid, so they depend entirely on electricity from Benin and whenever their power goes out, they are left in total darkness.

"This is Nigeria's number one border, connecting the entire Francophone region, yet we are not connected to the National Grid.

"This road tells the story of Nigeria. What people see here reflects on all of us," he said.

The senior customs officer also decried the plethora of checkpoints on the international corridor.

"From here to Badagry, I have ensured there are only three customs checkpoints.

"But there are still too many from other agencies. I appeal to you, let us enforce a maximum of three checkpoints total," he said.

Also speaking, Nigeria's Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Musa Nuhu, who was on the president's entourage, said that the Seme border was critical to the ECOWAS free movement protocol.

According to him, the challenges of infrastructure decay, overlapping security checks, and operational bottlenecks raised by border officials highlighted the gap between policy and implementation.

"This is the busiest border in West Africa, in terms of passage of goods, people, and services, and if free movement is working in West Africa, it is in this border that we will be able to find out.

"It's good that they mentioned these issues for you to really understand practically what is happening along this very important border," the ambassador said.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu recently approved the setting up of a Presidential Task Force to dismantle multiple checkpoints in the country.

"That committee has been set up under the authority of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and we will soon start working to address this issue," he said.

NAN also reports that the visit enabled Mr Touray to engage directly with community citizens on both sides, security operatives, and commuters, for him to understand the realities on the ground.

(NAN)