Tunisia: Al-Bireh Municipality Pays Tribute to Tunisian Student Fares Khaled

Tunis, May 7 — A street named after Tunisian student Fares Khaled was inaugurated on Wednesday by Al-Bireh municipality in Al-Quds, in tribute to his commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The street links two of the city's main roads, Al-Bireh-Al-Quds and Haifa, said the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A ceremony was held on the occasion, during which Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governor Laila Ghanem paid tribute to Fares Khaled's courage, expressing confidence that the Tunisian and Palestinian peoples would continue to work together to cherish the hopes of freedom.For his part, Al-Bireh Acting Mayor Robin Al-Khatib said this tribute testifies to a deep loyalty between the two peoples.

Taking the floor, Tunisia's Ambassador to Palestine Habib Ben Farah recalled that Tunisia's support to the Palestinian cause is a constant and unwavering principle of its foreign policy.

He further reiterated Tunisia's commitment to support just causes in the world, first and foremost the Palestinian cause, in all Arab and international forums, so that the Palestinian people will fully recover their legitimate rights, notably the establishment of an independent State on the whole of their territory, with Al Quds as its capital.

Fares Khaled's mother, who attended the ceremony, commended Al-Bireh municipality for this tribute, describing it as "deeply touching for the entire Tunisian people."

Fares Khaled, a first-year student at the Higher School of Design Science and Technologies (ESSTED) in Denden (Manouba governorate), died tragically last April 7 after falling while trying to hang the Palestinian flag on his school building.