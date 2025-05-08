Kenya: Rubio Hails Kenya's Leadership of Haiti Security Mission During Talks With Mudavadi

8 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The United States has reaffirmed its strong support for Kenya's leadership in promoting regional stability, advancing democratic governance, and spearheading the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

During a high-level meeting in Washington, D.C., Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi briefed the U.S. Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio on the ongoing peace efforts in the DRC led by the East African Community and Southern African Development Community including the involvement of five Heads of State.

Rubio praised Kenya's role as a regional anchor state and expressed Washington's commitment in supporting Nairobi's efforts in peacekeeping and diplomacy across Africa and the Caribbean.

The U.S. Secretary of State expressed keen interest in visiting the country to further strengthen Kenya-U.S. strategic partnership.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.