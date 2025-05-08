Kenya: Rubio Hails Kenya's Leadership of Haiti Security Mission During Talks With Mudavadi

Nairobi — The United States has reaffirmed its strong support for Kenya's leadership in promoting regional stability, advancing democratic governance, and spearheading the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

During a high-level meeting in Washington, D.C., Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi briefed the U.S. Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio on the ongoing peace efforts in the DRC led by the East African Community and Southern African Development Community including the involvement of five Heads of State.

Rubio praised Kenya's role as a regional anchor state and expressed Washington's commitment in supporting Nairobi's efforts in peacekeeping and diplomacy across Africa and the Caribbean.

The U.S. Secretary of State expressed keen interest in visiting the country to further strengthen Kenya-U.S. strategic partnership.