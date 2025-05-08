Kenya: Govt Launches Kenya National Public Health Institute

8 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has launched the Kenya National Public Health Institute to boost disease prevention, Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and national health security.

This marks a significant milestone in the country's efforts to enhance Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through preventive and promotive healthcare, and strengthen national health security.

Established under Legal Notice No. 14 of 2022, KNPHI will serve as Kenya's central platform for disease surveillance, health research, policy coordination, and rapid emergency response.

The institute is expected to streamline public health functions, eliminate duplication, and improve Kenya's readiness and capacity to respond to health threats.

Speaking at the launch, Hon. Duale emphasized the importance of investing in resilient institutions capable of responding swiftly and effectively to public health challenges.

He commended the World Bank, Africa CDC, Amref Health Africa, and the International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI) for their technical and financial support in operationalizing KNPHI, and urged the Public Service Commission to expedite the approval of human resource instruments to ensure the Institute's full functionality.

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Abdourahmane Diallo, reaffirmed WHO's commitment to supporting Kenya in establishing a robust, independent, and globally connected public health institute that aligns with national priorities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.